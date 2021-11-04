The Best Deals from Pottery Barn, West Elm & Williams Sonoma's Warehouse Sales

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Friday Eve!
With the weekend in sight, it's time to treat yourself for a job well done with this week. Thankfully, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma and Mark & Graham are all having warehouse sales, so you can shop 'til you drop with less guilt.
Since are so many incredible deals to be had, we scoured all of the sales and rounded up our favorite deals on bedding, furniture, glassware, entertaining essentials and holiday décor.
Scroll below to check out our picks!
Alexandra Round Marble Pedestal Dining Table
It's not often that you can score $200 off a Pottery Barn dining table! This gorgeous table will make a great addition to any room.
Hydrocotton Organic Quick-Dry Towels
Stock up the guest bedroom with these quick-drying towels made with 100% organic Turkish cotton.
Luxe Faux Fur Pillow Cover
Add some texture to your bed or couch with these faux fur pillows that come in a bunch of versatile hues.
Atticus Metal Floor Lamp
Need extra lighting? This stylish lamp will add a touch of luxury and soft lighting to any room.
Mason Stoneware Bowls
Upgrade your dining set with these modern stoneware bowls.
Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Deep Covered Baker
Just in time for cooking the Thanksgiving turkey or chicken, this enameled stoneware baker is safe for the oven, broiler, freezer and microwave. Plus, the tight-fitting lid seals in moisture for extra scrumptious meals.
Dream Brushed Organic Cotton Duvet Cover
Whether your bedroom or the guest bedroom needs an update, this 100% organic cotton sateen duvet cover will make any space look like an inviting sanctuary.
Manor Glass & Iron Square Pendant
Available in three sophisticated finishes, this pendant will add a nice touch to any room.
Esme Glassware
These gorgeous colorful glasses will make any beverage that much more festive.
St. Jude Sherpa Pom Pom Throw
Up the cozy factor of your room with these pom pom throws! Plus, they make great gifts.
Zwilling Gourmet 7-Piece Knife Set
If you've ever wanted to splurge on a quality knife set, now is the time to treat yourself or the Top Chef in your life.
Customizable Velvet Stockings
Available in three sizes and four luxe-looking colors, these velvet stockings will make your mantel look festive AF! Plus, you can customize them with your family member's names.
Henley Leather Chair
Choose from over 15 leather options to cover this statement accent chair. Plus, the kiln-dried wood frame makes it extra durable.
Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo Plus Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot makes mealtime easier, faster and more delicious. It functions as a 9-in-1 pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer.
Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams
We've been eyeing this velvet duvet and sham set for weeks, so you know it's already in our cart. Perfect for adding texture and an extra layer of coziness during the colder months.
Cece Coffee Table
We love the sleek look of this modern coffee table and how it's only $150!
Ready for more deals? Check out today's best sales.