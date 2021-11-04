Sofia Richie’s Clothing Line Is Chic, Affordable, and On-Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether she's dressed up for an event or keeping it casual for errands, Sofia Richie always look so chic. She has become one of those It Girls that we look to for style guidance. Now, we can shop her clothing collaboration with the Macy's brand bar III. In a press release, she said, "The Sofia Richie x bar III collection allows me to bring my personal style to my followers."
"From the silky sets to the faux-leather jackets and coats, I want customers to find easy, chic pieces to incorporate in their wardrobes," Sofia explained. The collection includes casual knits, matching sets, and runway-worthy pieces in both neutral hues and some bright colors. The collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL with prices ranging from $39.50 to $149.50. Channel your inner Sofia with some of our favorite styles from the launch.
Sofia Richie x bar III Side-Slit Sweater Skirt & Cropped Mock Neck Sweatshirt,
This skirt has the cozy appeal of a sweater along with a fashion-forward slit at the side. It's also available in white and ice blue. The top is a cropped sweatshirt, elevated with a cute mock neckline.
Sofia Richie x bar III Satin Bralette Cami Top & Long Satin Belted Shirt
Wear this satin bralette alone with jeans or you can layer up with the coordinating satin top. Both are also available in black.
Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater Dress
A sweater dress is an absolute must this time of year. This one is made from ribbed fabric and has a mock neckline. We are loving this ivory color, but if you prefer an LBD, this also comes in black.
Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed Sweater Jumpsuit
This ribbed sweater jumpsuit is comfortable, effortless, flattering and oh-so-fashionable. You can also get this one in black and rust.
Sofia Richie x bar III Cropped Cutout Shrug Sweater & Drawstring Ribbed Sweater Joggers
This cropped shrug sweater has a cutout at the front, which is just so on trend. And, if you love a matching set, pair it with the drawstring ribbed joggers. Both are also available in ivory, black, and rust.
Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed Cropped Tank Top & Ribbed Pencil Skirt
A ribbed crop top is something you will wear all the time, on its own or as a layering piece. This shirt is perfect for mixing and matching styles from Sofia's collection and pieces you already have at home. We love it with the matching pencil skirt. If you love bright colors, both pieces come in a vibrant teal. If you are looking for neutrals, the crop top and skirt are available in beige and black.
Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed-Trim Cropped Sweater & Drawstring Ribbed Sweater Joggers
Update your basics with this cropped sweater. This is an incredibly versatile piece, which we love with the drawstring ribbed joggers from Sofia's line.
