People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sofia Richie’s Clothing Line Is Chic, Affordable, and On-Trend

You'll feel like an It Girl in these Instagram-worthy styles from Sofia Richie x bar III.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 04, 2021 6:57 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingSofia RichieShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
EComm Sofia Richie Macy's Courtesy of Macy's

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether she's dressed up for an event or keeping it casual for errands, Sofia Richie always look so chic. She has become one of those It Girls that we look to for style guidance.  Now, we can shop her clothing collaboration with the Macy's brand bar III. In a press release, she said, "The Sofia Richie x bar III collection allows me to bring my personal style to my followers."

"From the silky sets to the faux-leather jackets and coats, I want customers to find easy, chic pieces to incorporate in their wardrobes," Sofia explained. The collection includes casual knits, matching sets, and runway-worthy pieces in both neutral hues and some bright colors. The collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL with prices ranging from $39.50 to $149.50. Channel your inner Sofia with some of our favorite styles from the launch.

read
Sofia Richie Swears By These $99 Denim Jeans and 8 Other Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Sofia Richie x bar III Side-Slit Sweater Skirt & Cropped Mock Neck Sweatshirt,

This skirt has the cozy appeal of a sweater along with a fashion-forward slit at the side. It's also available in white and ice blue. The top is a cropped sweatshirt, elevated with a cute mock neckline.

$70
Skirt
$80
Mock Neck Sweatshirt

Sofia Richie x bar III Satin Bralette Cami Top & Long Satin Belted Shirt

Wear this satin bralette alone with jeans or you can layer up with the coordinating satin top. Both are also available in black.

$40
Cami Top
$70
Satin Shirt

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater Dress

A sweater dress is an absolute must this time of year. This one is made from ribbed fabric and has a mock neckline. We are loving this ivory color, but if you prefer an LBD, this also comes in black.

$90
Macy's

Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed Sweater Jumpsuit

This ribbed sweater jumpsuit is comfortable, effortless, flattering and oh-so-fashionable. You can also get this one in black and rust.

$100
Macy's

Sofia Richie x bar III Cropped Cutout Shrug Sweater & Drawstring Ribbed Sweater Joggers

This cropped shrug sweater has a cutout at the front, which is just so on trend. And, if you love a matching set, pair it with the drawstring ribbed joggers. Both are also available in ivory, black, and rust.

$60
Sweater
$70
Pants

Sofia Richie x bar III Twist-Waist Cutout Dress

Orange you loving this color? Lame jokes aside, we love the unique twist cut-out of this dress and the comfortable fabric. It's also available in black, ivory, and rust.

$80
Macy's

Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed Cropped Tank Top & Ribbed Pencil Skirt

A ribbed crop top is something you will wear all the time, on its own or as a layering piece. This shirt is perfect for mixing and matching styles from Sofia's collection and pieces you already have at home. We love it with the matching pencil skirt. If you love bright colors, both pieces come in a vibrant teal. If you are looking for neutrals, the crop top and skirt are available in beige and black.

$50
Crop Top
$70
Skirt

Sofia Richie x bar III Ribbed-Trim Cropped Sweater & Drawstring Ribbed Sweater Joggers

Update your basics with this cropped sweater. This is an incredibly versatile piece, which we love with the drawstring ribbed joggers from Sofia's line.

$60
Cropped Sweater
$70
Joggers

If you're looking for more styles designed by Sofia, check out the collection and she Nicole Richie collaborated on.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

4

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

5

Kristen Stewart Reacts to Guy Fieri Accepting Wedding Officiant Offer

Latest News

Exclusive

Inside Sofia Richie's "Very Serious" Relationship With Elliot Grainge

Exclusive

Gemma Chan & Kit Harington Talk Eternals, Parenthood & More

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Secret to His and Blake Lively's 9-Year Marriage

The Best Deals from Pottery Barn & West Elm's Warehouse Sales

Exclusive

Gymnast Jordan Chiles Says Media Had "Wrong" Reaction to Simone's Exit

Sofia Richie’s Clothing Line Is Affordable, Chic & Easy-To-Wear

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Megan Fox's Dermatologist Reveals New Skin Care Line