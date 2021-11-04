All the Step-by-Step Details of the New Skin Care Routine Beloved by Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox

Watch : Kim Kardashian Receives WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Innovator Award

Dr. Simon Ourian has been Kim Kardashian's go-to skin guru for years. She's regularly photographed heading in and out of his Beverly Hills-based practice and credits him with helping maintain her flawless complexion.

Now, with the launch of his new MDO Boost line of products ($229 for the set), Kim and his other celebrity clients, including Megan Fox and Kris Jenner, can do their own upkeep at home.

"[Kim] has to be camera-ready 24/7," Ourian exclusively tells E! News. But here's the best news for the non-rich and famous: The price point makes his line accessible for fans around the world, without a trip to Beverly Hills.

The products use "the best formulas we could find," Ourian shares. "I started working on this line maybe 20 years ago, but it's taken time to get to this point. Ten years ago, it was so unattainable. Something like this would have been maybe $1,000 a bottle. Now, we have the technology to deliver it for much less."