See All the Epic Sports Stars Nominated for 2021 People's Choice Awards Game Changer

Watch : 2021 PCA Noms Released: Squid Game, Megan Thee Stallion, MORE!

These game changers knocked it out of the park this year!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are coming to you live on Dec. 7 on E! and NBC, which means you can start voting for all your favorite celebrities to win from now until Nov. 17. This show is about everything in pop culture, and that of course includes the movers and shakers of the sports world.

While so many athletes wowed us with their show-stopping skills and talents, there are many who scored points outside their respective sports with their activism, philanthropy and generosity beyond the field.

Athletes nominated for a PCAs trophy this year include U.S. Women's Soccer champ Alex Morgan, NASCAR legend Bubba Wallace, NFL pro Carl Nassib, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, quarterback king Pat Mahomes, tennis star Serena Williams, four-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and fellow gymnast Sunisa Lee

One theme in particular that threads these eight candidates together seamlessly is their dedication to staying true to themselves. Whether prioritizing their mental health or becoming a visible figure in the LGBTQ community, these nominees are all champions in our book and that's why they're nominated for The Game Changer of 2021!