People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See All the Epic Sports Stars Nominated for 2021 People's Choice Awards Game Changer

By Jake Thompson Nov 04, 2021 6:11 PMTags
TVRed CarpetSportsAwardsSerena WilliamsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsSimone BilesNBCU
Watch: 2021 PCA Noms Released: Squid Game, Megan Thee Stallion, MORE!

These game changers knocked it out of the park this year!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards are coming to you live on Dec. 7 on E! and NBC, which means you can start voting for all your favorite celebrities to win from now until Nov. 17. This show is about everything in pop culture, and that of course includes the movers and shakers of the sports world.

While so many athletes wowed us with their show-stopping skills and talents, there are many who scored points outside their respective sports with their activism, philanthropy and generosity beyond the field.

Athletes nominated for a PCAs trophy this year include U.S. Women's Soccer champ Alex Morgan, NASCAR legend Bubba Wallace, NFL pro Carl Nassib, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, quarterback king Pat Mahomes, tennis star Serena Williams, four-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and fellow gymnast Sunisa Lee 

One theme in particular that threads these eight candidates together seamlessly is their dedication to staying true to themselves. Whether prioritizing their mental health or becoming a visible figure in the LGBTQ community, these nominees are all champions in our book and that's why they're nominated for The Game Changer of 2021!

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards: Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies

Scroll through the gallery below to get better acquainted with all the 2021 People's Choice Awards Game Changer nominees

And don't forget to head to the official voting sit to pick your favorite sports star from now until Nov. 17! To see who wins, watch the PCAs live on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on E! and NBC.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Alex Morgan

Whether she's being a soccer legend on the field for the U.S. Soccer and Orlando Pride teams, or inspiring young girls to pick up the sport, Alex Morgan is the epitome of a game changer. She rose to fame when she played a crucial role in the U.S. Women's National Team's 2015 and 2019 World Cup title victories, being one of the top five all-time leading goal scorers. What's up next for this icon? She's joined forces with iFIT, an interactive fitness app, to create the "Train Like a Pro: Alex Morgan Cardio & Strength Series."

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace rose to fame in 2020 as NASCAR's only Black full-time racer. And this past year he made history yet again when he won the NASCAR Cup Series, making him the second Black racer in 58 years to claim the trophy. In addition to his talents on the race track, he has used his platform to speak out against racism and advocating for the underrepresented, supporting the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Carl Nassib

In a time where representation not only matters, but visibility is key, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history this past June when he came out as the first gay NFL player on his Instagram, pledging $100,000 to The Trevor Project. And his reign of breaking records continued this fall when he played his first five games for the series as the only out player.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka plays by her own rules. Not only is she a fierce competitor on the tennis court, but she made waves this past summer when she withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health. Osaka is known for standing up for what she believes in. Last year, she stood up for racial injustice on and off the court, so it's no surprise the 23 year old is prioritizing what matters most to her. If that's not a game changer, we don't know what is!

David Eulitt/Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes

It takes true integrity to lead a team, and Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes illustrates that with flying colors. Besides having a supportive family, Mahomes signed a twelve year contract that'll keep the player in the Kansas area for years to come. 

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images
Serena Williams

Serena Williams not only made tennis popular, but she made a name for herself as one of the greatest athletes to ever live. The acclaimed tennis player suffered a hamstring injury at Wimbledon this past year, forcing her to retire the season and heal. But never fear, the tennis star has stayed active on Instagram and Twitter with her fans, sharing snippets of her daily life with husband Alexis and daughter Olympia. The Florida native uses her fame to speak out against inequality and racism.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Simone Biles

"I have to focus on my mental health," Simone Biles emotionally proclaimed this past summer putting mental health front and center by withdrawing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The four-time Olympic gold medalist has been a beacon to young girls and athletes alike, using her platform to speak out against abuse within the sport and prioritizing mental and emotional health. To us, that's a gold medal all on by itself! 

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Sunisa Lee

Most 18 year olds are focused on graduating high school, but for Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee, 18, she nabbed a gold, silver and bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year. Lee was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People and currently is dancing as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars!

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Dax Shepard Shares Why There Was "Jealousy” Early on With Kristen Bell

4

Look Back on Starbucks' Holiday Cups Over the Years

5

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

Latest News

See the Sports Stars Nominated for 2021 People's Choice Game Changer

Dax Shepard Shares Why There Was "Jealousy” Early on With Kristen Bell

Courtney Love Reveals Kurt Cobain's Likely Succession Thoughts

Joe Millionaire Is Back With an Unexpected Twist

Did Kanye West Shave Off His Brows? New Photos Spark Speculation

John Travolta & Tommy Lee Exchanging a Cookie Recipe Is Internet Gold

Exclusive

Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Advise What Not to Do During Therapy