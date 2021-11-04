Watch Harry Styles Stop Concert to Help Fan Come Out to Her Mom

Talk about a "Golden" moment executed perfectly by Harry Styles.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the former One Direction singer was performing his biggest hits to a sold-out crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin. But in between singing his massive hits like "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You," the 27-year-old singer spotted a fan in the audience holding a unique sign that read, "My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?"
As it turns out, audience member Mckinley Mcconnell's wish was about to come true.
After finding Mckinley's mom on the top level, Harry and the camera crew proceeded to make a plan.
"What would you like to tell your mother?" Harry asked Mckinley, who had seats in the pit section. "Would you prefer if I do it? There's a lot of people…Do you want to tell her or should I tell her? I can tell her."
"Lisa, she's gay!" Harry shouted as the arena erupted in applause. "I don't want to ruin a moment, but wouldn't it be nice if you guys were a little closer together."
After the unscripted moment, Mckinley reflected on the unforgettable concert in several social media posts.
"A moment that will actually be with me forever," she wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for creating a safe place for me. Thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. Thank you for helping me know who I am. Thank you @HarryStyles."
The gratitude continued on Instagram when Mckinley thanked new and old followers for all the support.
"I just got back to my mom's. I see everyone's tweets, text messages and Instagram DMs. I've literally seen everything. I'm having such a hard time responding," she said. "I'm literally lost for words at everyone's kindness. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
Harry himself has previously spoken out about his sexuality. In a 2017 interview, the "Sign of the Times" singer said "everyone should just be who they want to be."
The singer added that he "never felt the need" to define his own sexual orientation. In fact, he said, "I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself."