Courtney Love Reveals How Kurt Cobain Would've Felt About Succession's Use of His Song

Find out what Courtney Love believes Kurt Cobain would of really thought after hearing Nirvana's Rape Me play on the latest episode of Succession.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 04, 2021 6:07 PM
Smells like Succession spirt.

Kurt Cobain would have been "proud" of the HBO hit series blasting his music in the Oct. 31 episode of the Roy family saga, according to Courtney Love.

The wife of the late Nirvana frontman went on her Instagram story to state in a now expired post, "I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I've never been so proud of approving one of Kurt's songs, this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc what he was screaming his heart out… without specifics… about. I'm sure wherever he is he's proud of this."

During Succession's "The Disruption," Kurt's 1993 song "Rape Me" is used in a scene where Shiv (Sarah Snook) steps up to the podium at a Waystar Royco meeting to speak to employees. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) has set up speakers in the hall—unbeknownst to her and the staff. As she proudly starts to talk, Kendall has the Nirvana song play out loud. 

Shiv desperately tries to control her emotions and simply stick to her speech. But the music keeps draining out her words and ultimately forces her to storm out of the room. Shiv is enraged that her brother has ruined her breakthrough moment as a leader in the company. Talk about sibling rivalry!

Hunter Graeme/HBO

"The Man Who Sold the World" singer died of suicide in 1994, but his music legacy lives on—even in hit family dramas.

