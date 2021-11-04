Courtney Love Reveals How Kurt Cobain Would've Felt About Succession's Use of His Song

Watch : "Succession" Star Sarah Snook Talks Top Globes Moments

Smells like Succession spirt.

Kurt Cobain would have been "proud" of the HBO hit series blasting his music in the Oct. 31 episode of the Roy family saga, according to Courtney Love.

The wife of the late Nirvana frontman went on her Instagram story to state in a now expired post, "I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I've never been so proud of approving one of Kurt's songs, this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc what he was screaming his heart out… without specifics… about. I'm sure wherever he is he's proud of this."

During Succession's "The Disruption," Kurt's 1993 song "Rape Me" is used in a scene where Shiv (Sarah Snook) steps up to the podium at a Waystar Royco meeting to speak to employees. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) has set up speakers in the hall—unbeknownst to her and the staff. As she proudly starts to talk, Kendall has the Nirvana song play out loud.