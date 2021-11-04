Joe Millionaire Is Back With an Unexpected Twist

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

This news makes us feel like a million bucks!

In the original incarnation of Fox's 2003 reality show Joe Millionaire, women competed for the affection of a man they thought was worth megabucks—but wasn't. Now the network is reviving the short-lived yet beloved series after almost two decades. The reboot, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, will feature 20 female contestants who will vie for two men, one of whom is a millionaire. The other is just a normal guy, but hey, we're sure he has a great personality!

In the first promo for the reboot, which will air in January 2022, the host announces, "One of these men is worth over 10 million dollars, the other is not," he says. "Who is who?"

Well, as one of the contestants says, "Let the games begin!"