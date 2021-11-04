Did Kanye West Shave Off His Eyebrows? New Photos Have Fans Doing a Double Take

Watch : Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her Forever "Inspiration"

Kanye West's new look is positively hair-raising.

In recent days, the 44-year-old rapper and designer has been seen sporting a shaved head and what appear to be very sparse eyebrows. He showcased his new look at his livestreamed Sunday Service on Halloween—controversial rocker Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber, both repeat musical collaborators, were also there—and again on Tuesday, Nov. 2, as he was photographed leaving the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Recent photos of Kanye have gone viral.

"Kanye really shaved his eyebrows what the," one user tweeted.

Another person wrote on Twitter, "Kanye just shaved the eyebrows Pinching hand Legend always being himself #KanyeWest."

Another user tweeted, "Nothing to see here. Just Marilyn Manson, Justin Bieber and Kanye West leading in a prayer on a Sunday service which happens to land on October 31st. Look it's Yeezus with no eyebrows."