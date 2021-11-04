John Travolta and Tommy Lee Exchanging a Cookie Recipe Is Internet Gold

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

Tommy Lee's peanut butter chocolate-chip cookie recipe was the one John Travolta wanted.

No, seriously, these two superstars apparently share baking recipes. In a TikTok video the Mötley Crüe star shared on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the two texted back and forth about the recipe and also shared video messages with each other marveling at the unexpected way they were spending their night.

The video included text receipts, which read, "Tommy can you send me that peanut butter Chico chip cookie recipe that you have." Tommy responded, "Hahahah ok! Gimme a sec to find," topped with a winky face emoji.

Paired with a photo of his desserts in the oven, John joked, "You didn't know I was Johnny Crocker." The precious exchange did not end there. In a video, the Saturday Night Fever star captured himself enjoying the results of his baking, washed down with a glass of lemonade.

"Who would have thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights making brownies and cookies with fresh lemonade," the Grease alum quipped. "Tommy Lee and JT—can't beat 'em."