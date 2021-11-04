People's Choice Awards

Allow Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd to Hilariously Advise What Not to Do During Therapy

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 04, 2021
Maybe don't listen to comedians when it comes to therapy. 

Beloved comedy legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd hilariously answered fan questions during E! News' Nightly Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and The Shrink Next Door co-stars proved it's best to leave advice to the pros. 

"I do a lot of talking to myself in the mirror, and hours of discussion," Ferrell deadpanned during the exclusive interview. "That's really helpful to me, because that guy in the mirror always says the things I want to hear, which is great." 

Rudd added, "I don't have a filter so if I'm in a taxi, I'll ask the driver what he thinks I should do. And Uber drivers, not just taxis." 

AppleTV+'s The Shrink Next Door follows the true story of psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his strange relationship with patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell) over the course of three decades. Ferrell's Step Brothers co-star Kathryn Hahn also stars in the series, which is directed by The Big Sick's Michael Showalter, with Succession producer and Veep alum Georgia Pritchett as the writer-showrunner.

And, as Nightly Pop co-host Hunter March opened the floor to fan questions, Ferrell and Rudd joked they are certainly not the people to be asking for advice.  

"That's why we do what we do, to bring people together and create memories," Rudd said of being especially equipped to help others. 

Ferrell fielded the first question from a fan asking for how to spice up their marriage. "I don't know you but I have a feel there's nothing you can do," Ferrell quipped. "If he's writing in to E!, I think it's a lost cause." 

Or, as Rudd advised for a patient with a crush on this therapist: "I think the best thing you can do in therapy is keep things to yourself." 

Watch the full interview above to hear more of Ferrell and Rudd dish out hot takes! 

The Shrink Next Door premieres Friday, Nov. 12 on on AppleTV+. 

