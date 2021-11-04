Allow Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd to Hilariously Advise What Not to Do During Therapy

Watch : Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Share Some Solid Advice

Maybe don't listen to comedians when it comes to therapy.

Beloved comedy legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd hilariously answered fan questions during E! News' Nightly Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and The Shrink Next Door co-stars proved it's best to leave advice to the pros.

"I do a lot of talking to myself in the mirror, and hours of discussion," Ferrell deadpanned during the exclusive interview. "That's really helpful to me, because that guy in the mirror always says the things I want to hear, which is great."

Rudd added, "I don't have a filter so if I'm in a taxi, I'll ask the driver what he thinks I should do. And Uber drivers, not just taxis."

AppleTV+'s The Shrink Next Door follows the true story of psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his strange relationship with patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell) over the course of three decades. Ferrell's Step Brothers co-star Kathryn Hahn also stars in the series, which is directed by The Big Sick's Michael Showalter, with Succession producer and Veep alum Georgia Pritchett as the writer-showrunner.