Kristen Stewart Has the Best Reaction to Guy Fieri Accepting Her Wedding Officiant Offer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

Holy moly, Stromboli! Guy Fieri just said yes—to officiating Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's wedding.

The Food Network star accepted the actress' officiant proposal during the Nov. 4 episode of Today.

"Hey, Kristen! Guy Fieri here, and I've heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding," he said in a pre-recorded video message. "I'm all in."

Needless to say, Stewart was surprised by the response and asked if Fieri was joking. Hoda Kotb then wanted to make sure Stewart's request for Fieri to do the honors was real, and the Spencer star made it clear she was all for him being a part of her special day.

"Absolutely!" she replied. "Do you know where he lives? What's his address? I'm like, 'Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.'"

And in case there was any confusion, Fieri tweeted, "Oh that offer is legit!"