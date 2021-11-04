People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

It's Jennifer Lopez vs. Britney Spears (Bitch!) in the Ultimate Clash of the Cover Bands Battle

It's a showdown for the ages! Watch tribute artists for Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears battle it out in the latest episode of Clash of the Cover Bands .

By Allison Crist Nov 04, 2021 4:30 PMTags
TVMusicBritney SpearsJennifer LopezShowsCelebritiesNBCUClash of the Cover Bands
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears Cover Band FINAL Battle

A pop diva showdown.

The tribute artists featured on this week's all-new episode of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands had big shoes to fill, and even after watching this snippet of their performances, there's no way to tell who came out on top. 

Taking the stage in front of judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean were Connie Pena, covering the music of Jennifer Lopez, and Katie Murdock, covering the music of Britney Spears.

A $10,000 prize and $25,000 top prize, plus the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, were on the line, so there's no doubt Connie and Katie were feeling the pressure.

Regardless, the show must go on! In the clip, Connie steps out first, rocking a classic J.Lo ensemble and one of the singer's signature hairstyles. Performing "Love Don't Cost a Thing," she seems to captivate both the audiences and the judges. 

photos
Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants

But right when Connie wraps, Katie emerges to deliver her rendition of "Toxic." She's dressed up as a flight attendant in a nod to the famous music video, and there's no doubt she's mastered Brit's mannerisms.

Who emerged victorious in the pop battle? Watch the full Clash of the Cover Bands episode here to find out! 

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

4

Look Back on Starbucks' Holiday Cups Over the Years

5

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

Latest News

See the Sports Stars Nominated for 2021 People's Choice Game Changer

Dax Shepard Shares Why There Was "Jealousy” Early on With Kristen Bell

Courtney Love Reveals Kurt Cobain's Likely Succession Thoughts

Joe Millionaire Is Back With an Unexpected Twist

Did Kanye West Shave Off His Brows? New Photos Spark Speculation

John Travolta & Tommy Lee Exchanging a Cookie Recipe Is Internet Gold

Exclusive

Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Advise What Not to Do During Therapy