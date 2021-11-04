People's Choice Awards

It's Jennifer Lopez vs. Britney Spears (Bitch!) in the Ultimate Clash of the Cover Bands Battle

It's a showdown for the ages! Watch tribute artists for Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears battle it out in the latest episode of Clash of the Cover Bands .

A pop diva showdown.

The tribute artists featured on this week's all-new episode of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands had big shoes to fill, and even after watching this snippet of their performances, there's no way to tell who came out on top. 

Taking the stage in front of judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean were Connie Pena, covering the music of Jennifer Lopez, and Katie Murdock, covering the music of Britney Spears.

A $10,000 prize and $25,000 top prize, plus the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, were on the line, so there's no doubt Connie and Katie were feeling the pressure.

Regardless, the show must go on! In the clip, Connie steps out first, rocking a classic J.Lo ensemble and one of the singer's signature hairstyles. Performing "Love Don't Cost a Thing," she seems to captivate both the audiences and the judges. 

Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants

But right when Connie wraps, Katie emerges to deliver her rendition of "Toxic." She's dressed up as a flight attendant in a nod to the famous music video, and there's no doubt she's mastered Brit's mannerisms.

Who emerged victorious in the pop battle? Watch the full Clash of the Cover Bands episode here to find out! 

