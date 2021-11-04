It's Jennifer Lopez vs. Britney Spears (Bitch!) in the Ultimate Clash of the Cover Bands Battle

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears Cover Band FINAL Battle

A pop diva showdown.

The tribute artists featured on this week's all-new episode of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands had big shoes to fill, and even after watching this snippet of their performances, there's no way to tell who came out on top.

Taking the stage in front of judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean were Connie Pena, covering the music of Jennifer Lopez, and Katie Murdock, covering the music of Britney Spears.

A $10,000 prize and $25,000 top prize, plus the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, were on the line, so there's no doubt Connie and Katie were feeling the pressure.

Regardless, the show must go on! In the clip, Connie steps out first, rocking a classic J.Lo ensemble and one of the singer's signature hairstyles. Performing "Love Don't Cost a Thing," she seems to captivate both the audiences and the judges.