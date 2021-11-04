Sleeping Reign Disick Is the Cutest Cuddle Bug in Scott Disick's New Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sweet Letter From Son Reign

It's the little things.

Scott Disick just shared two adorable new photos of his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick. Posted to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the pics show the six-year-old all bundled up in a blanket and ready for a good night's rest.

"Almost 2 sleep in his little cocoon," the Flip It Like Disick alum captioned the first snapshot.

Reign was this close to dozing off, and by the time Scott shared another update, he was finally asleep—or as his dad put it, "And he's out."

That didn't seem to be the case for big sister Penelope Disick, though!

Scott shared one final Instagram Story, and this time, it featured nine-year-old Penelope posing with a bunch of bananas on her head. The caption? "I'm just an island girl."

All in all, the kiddos seemed to be spending some quality time with their dad after the craziness of Halloween.