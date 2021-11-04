NeNe Leakes Just Made a Surprising Revelation About Possibly Returning to RHOA

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Talks Reuniting With NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes has some unfinished Bravo business to attend to.

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta fan favorite dished during The Real on Thursday, Nov. 4 that she is open to returning to the hit reality TV franchise—albeit, with a few contingencies.

"Yeah, sure, I'll return to the show," NeNe explained. "I'm OK with returning to the show, as long as, you know, we can work through a few things. I'm happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show."

And, some of that unfinished business involves producer Andy Cohen.

"I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time, and I love [his son, Ben] Benny Boo," NeNe admitted. "I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit down and talk, and then we're off to the races."