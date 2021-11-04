And Just Like That, You Can Own Carrie Bradshaw' s Iconic Tutu From Sex and the City

Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic outfit can now be yours.
With the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, heading for our screens in a month, fans now have the chance to purchase the ultimate watch-party outfit: Carrie's tulle skirt and pink top. The outfit, famously worn by the show's leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker during the opening credits, has become synonymous with the series and, in just a matter of days, it's going up for sale.
Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field donated the look to Housing Works' annual Fashion for Action fundraiser, which will be held on Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to snag the outfit online or at Housing Works' flagship location in New York City on those days. Money raised through the sale will go toward Housing Works' services for those affected by AIDS, HIV and homelessness.
Although the outfit will no doubt be coveted by many as soon as it goes on sale, it wasn't always so in-demand. Field previously explained she found the skirt in a bucket on the floor at a showroom, where it was on sale for about five dollars. She bought it and showed it to Parker, who loved it. However, the show's creator, Darren Star, apparently didn't understand the appeal of the look and they ended up filming multiple versions of the opening sequence with different outfits, including a turquoise dress.
Field argued that Carrie should wear something timeless and original in the opening credits rather than clothes that could end up looking dated. Of course, we all know now which ensemble ultimately won.
As Parker told People of the final outfit, "Thrilled that that was the decision we made."