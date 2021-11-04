And Just Like That, You Can Own Carrie Bradshaw' s Iconic Tutu From Sex and the City

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic outfit can now be yours.

With the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, heading for our screens in a month, fans now have the chance to purchase the ultimate watch-party outfit: Carrie's tulle skirt and pink top. The outfit, famously worn by the show's leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker during the opening credits, has become synonymous with the series and, in just a matter of days, it's going up for sale.

Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field donated the look to Housing Works' annual Fashion for Action fundraiser, which will be held on Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to snag the outfit online or at Housing Works' flagship location in New York City on those days. Money raised through the sale will go toward Housing Works' services for those affected by AIDS, HIV and homelessness.