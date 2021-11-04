Kal Penn Has the Best Reaction After Cardi B Offers to Be His Wedding Officiant

Did you happen to have Cardi B offering to officiate Kal Penn's wedding on your 2021 Bingo card?
After the Harold & Kumar alum tweeted about seeing the "Up" rapper on his flight, she made him an offer he couldn't refuse. "Cardi B was on my flight to LA," the actor tweeted on Nov. 3. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands."
Cardi followed up to the tweet with the best response, writing, "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo……. let me know."
And understandably, Kal is completely on board with the idea. "You're the best," he wrote back. "Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s--t let's do it! We're down if you're down!"
As added confirmation, Cardi wrote back, "I'm down. I'll get my suit."
We know what you're thinking—and yes, Cardi being an officiant is not a joke. In fact, in an episode of her Facebook series, Cardi Tries, the musician officiated a wedding for a same-sex couple on National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11). For the special day, actress Raven-Symoné even served as the ring bearer.
Kal and Cardi's cute Twitter exchange comes just a few days after the actor's manager confirmed to E! News that the star is set to marry his partner of 11 years, Josh.
"The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding," the actor told People. "I want the big ass Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention, [has said], 'Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it.' So, we have to meet halfway in the middle."
However, as Kal already pointed out, they may already have one special person confirmed for the guest list.