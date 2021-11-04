People's Choice Awards

Meadow Walker's Husband Louis Says His "Heart Is So Full" in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Louis Thornton-Allan celebrated one of the most important days of the year: his wife Meadow Walker's birthday. Find out how the newlywed honored his bride on her special day below!

Watch: How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

From bride to birthday girl!

After announcing that she wed boyfriend Louis Thornton-AllanMeadow Walker is kicking off married life with another milestone. The model turned 23 years old on Thursday, Nov. 4, two weeks after confirming she and Louis tied the knot. He wasted no time paying tribute to his wife on social media, posting a series of photos and videos to his Instagram Story in honor of her special day. "BIRTHDAY GIRL," he wrote. "Heart is so full...4...EVERRRRR."

As for a gift, it appears Louis purchased his lifetime partner a Star Wars Millennium Falcon LEGO set. 

It was just in July that the couple debuted their romance publicly with posts on Instagram. A few months later, in October, they confirmed they tied the knot with social media posts of their wedding footage and photos.

"We're married !!!!" the bride declared on her Instagram page. Vin Diesel, who starred alongside her late father Paul Walker in the Fast & Furious franchise, had the honor of walking her down the aisle. 

photos
Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker's Cutest Moments

Paul tragically died in a car crash in November 2013. The actor was 40 years old at the time. "Happy birthday daddy," Meadow wrote in a Sept. 12 Instagram post dedicated to her father. "I love you."

Louis commented, "With you always."

Revisit some of the father and daughter's most precious moments together below. 

Instagram
20 Years Later

Meadow Walker shared a text message between her and dad Paul Walker's co-star Vin Diesel, with Diesel writing, "Where the brotherhood began" with prayer emojis. The image shows Paul and Vin at an event for the first Fast & Furious film from 2001. "20 years later..." Meadow captioned in June 2021 ahead of the F9 premiere on June 25. 

Instagram
It's All About Family

Meadow shared a photo with Vin Diesel and daughter Hania Sinclair, adding "family <3" in May 2021. Vin commented, "All love, Always...." while Ludacris added a prayer emoji.

Instagram
Scrapbook Memories

Meadow simply captioned "miss you" to a series of throwback photos of her and dad Paul celebrating her birthday on May 22, 2021. 

Instagram
Legends Only

"Legend. Miss you," Meadow wrote in April 2021 under a screenshot of a text message showing her and a cartoon Vin Diesel together. 

Instagram
Sleeping Beauties

The father-daughter duo take a nap together as Paul holds Meadow in his arms. "A silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow captioned on Nov. 30, 2020, the seven-year anniversary of his fatal accident. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping." 

Instagram
BFFs

Paul was a picture perfect father while holding a camera to capture daughter Meadow's curtsy. "Miss you so so much, best friend forever and ever," Meadow wrote in Oct. 2020. 

Instagram
Twinning

"The moment I realized we are twins," Meadow captioned a gorgeous photo of her and dad Paul Walker on Sept. 12, 2020. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul." 

Instagram
Family First

Meadow captioned a cute pic of her and Vin Diesel's kids, "family forever." It's clear Paul and Vin were more than just Fast & Furious co-stars. 

Instagram
"Happy Place"

The adorable father-daughter duo play together in an adorable old photo. Meadow calls thinking of her dad her "happy place" in May 2020. 

Instagram
Surprise!

Meadow shared a never-before-seen video of her surprising dad Paul. I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right," Meadow wrote in April 2020. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx" 

Instagram
All Smiles

Proud dad Paul Walker grins beside daughter Meadow Walker in a sweet snapshot. "happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," Meadow captioned the throwback pic on Sept. 12, 2019. 

Instagram
Cheese!

A young Meadow Walker flashes a big smile to the camera in this throwback photo she posted to Instagram in April 2015. The then-16-year-old shared the pic shortly after attending Coachella, where she hung out with Fast and Furious friends Vin Diesel and Elsa Pataky.

Instagram
Happy Kisses

Meadow shared this cute flashback photo to Instagram in memory of her unforgettable dad for Father's Day 2015.

Instagram
All the Love

Sharing this adorable pic with her proud daddy on his 41st birthday, Meadow wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, I love you."

Instagram
Baby Doll

On the one-year anniversary of her dad's tragic death, Meadow posted this touching tribute photo on Instagram, simply saying, "I love you."

Instagram
Blue Eyed Babes

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world," wrote Meadow on her inaugural Instagram post for The Paul Walker Foundation on September 12, 2015.

Instagram
Pool Time

Meadow posted this super cute pool pic to Instagram on July 20, 2016, to raise awareness for The Paul Walker Foundation and its mission to "do good." On the website, a quote by film producer Brandon Birtell about his close friend is featured on the main page: "Paul was the kind of person that valued and respected others. He would go out of his way to do the simplest things from stopping to open the door for others, making sure he looked someone in the eye when they were speaking, or help someone that clearly needed to be helped." 

Instagram
Flower Child

Paul's daughter posted this throwback photo of the two dancing together to her over 1.5 million Instagram followers on September 12, 2017. She encouraged her followers to do good, writing, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! 

Instagram
Tongue's Out!

Gleefully sticking out her tongue, little Meadow jokes with her dad in this flashback photo she posted after Fast and Furious 7's first trailer aired. Since Paul's passing, Meadow has been working on moving forward while remembering her dad, and Tyrese Gibson, Paul's former co-star, revealed in an interview with People in April 2015, "She's really focused on her education and just spending a lot of quality time with her friends. That brings her a lot of joy."

Facebook
Black and White Studs

This sweet photo is the cover picture of The Paul Walker Foundation website, which promises to "continue to do the work that Paul started. We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul. Paul's passion for the ocean, a curious mind and a spontaneous heart lives on in The Paul Walker Foundation." 

