Bachelor Nation's Clay Harbor Clarifies "Controversial Opinion" About Michelle Young's Looks

After tweeting about The Bachelorette star Michelle Young's appearance, franchise alum Clay Harbor apologized to anyone he may have offended.

By Ryan Gajewski Nov 04, 2021 7:59 AMTags
Watch: How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags

Bachelor Nation's Clay Harbor has learned that even a remark intended as a compliment can cause a thorny situation.

The 34-year-old alum of Becca Kufrin's The Bachelorette season offered clarification on Twitter after a previous tweet he posted about current Bachelorette Michelle Young was apparently met with criticism.

"Guys, when I said 'controversial opinion Michelle is the most beautiful bachelorette' I meant no disrespect," the former NFL player wrote on Wednesday, Nov. 3. "The controversial part is bc there has been so many beautiful women in that spot. (18 I think)."

He continued, "Just trying to [compliment]. Apologies if you were offended."

As The Bachelorette's Nov. 2 episode aired, Clay, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, took to Twitter to praise the 28-year-old schoolteacher as, in his estimation, the most beautiful Bachelorette the show has ever featured. His initial tweet has since been deleted. 

When an individual responded to Clay's apology tweet by asking if someone had been offended, Clay replied, "'You're beautiful' used to be a compliment." The athlete added a weary face emoji. 

Viewers met Michelle as a standout during Matt James' season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. Matt's season ended with Michelle as the runner-up when the Bachelor gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell, who he is still dating

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images; ABC/Sami Drasin

For her part, Michelle has not publicly responded to Clay's tweet. However, she did address her season's latest drama after the Nov. 2 episode aired.

In apparent reference to Jamie Skaar's remarks from the episode that criticized Michelle for treating the show like "spring break," Michelle—who eliminated Jamie just before the rose ceremony—tweeted, "What can I say…teachers truly do love Spring Break."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

