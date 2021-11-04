Take a Look Back at Christine Brown's Major Milestones With Ex Kody and Sister Wives Co-Stars

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Sister Wives' Christine Brown will always have her memories of spending more than a quarter of a century with ex Kody Brown.

Christine took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to announce that she and Kody had ended their relationship after 27 years. The pair had been together since March 1994 and share six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

In her message, Christine said it was a "difficult decision" to leave Kody and explained that, while they had "grown apart," they will "continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives" as they co-parent their kids.

For his part, Kody, who also has been in years-long relationships with sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn, posted to Instagram that Christine's decision "comes with a great deal of sadness." He added that he enjoyed their many years together and has "a large amount of respect and admiration" for his ex.