Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Son Otis, Who Has "Strict" Rules For Mom's Night Out

Watch : Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

It appears that Olivia Wilde's little ones are big on playing things by the book.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 37-year-old Booksmart director attended the 2021 Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood, Calif. The following morning, she posted pics to Instagram of herself all dressed up for the event, including one shot from home that offered a rare glimpse at son Otis, 7, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

In the image, which was presumably taken before the fashion show, Otis has his back to the camera and appears to be lovingly gazing up at his mom, who is smiling wide while looking down at him. Standing next to Olivia in the pic, and also snapping the selfie, is Barbara Burchfield, Olivia's good friend and the co-founder of their retail site Conscious Commerce.

"Otis sets a strict curfew," Olivia jokingly captioned the photo. Sure enough, the pic makes it appear as though her son is setting some ground rules for the night.