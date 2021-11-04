People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Hailee Steinfeld Teases Billy Eichner's "Electric" and Pivotal Dickinson Performance

Hailee Steinfeld and Elena Smith spoke to E! News about the upcoming season of Dickinson in which the titular poet grapples with the Civil War.

By Cydney Contreras Nov 04, 2021 2:03 AMTags
TVInterviewsExclusivesHailee SteinfeldCelebrities

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Dickinson is finding the good in goodbye with its final season.

Yes, the country is in the midst of a Civil War, a tragic moment in history that showrunner Alena Smith has been building up to for the past two seasons, but this season is (opposed to the war) not all bad for the Dickinson family.

In fact, Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) is growing more sure of the person she wants to be, and Billy Eichner's character, Walt Whitman, is to thank for this pivotal change in the protagonist.

As Hailee told E! News in a recent interview, Walt comes into Emily's life and helps her have her "coming out moment" at a secret gay bar in New York City. According to the actress, "His character is what brings Emily to this moment and brings it out of her."

Without divulging too much about the episode, titled "This is my letter to the world," Hailee simply said that Billy's scenes are not to be missed, describing his work as "such an electric and emotional performance."

Alena agreed, teasing, "It was just such a wild ride and I can't imagine anyone better at leading us on that journey than Billy."

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

And though this happens during a period of mourning and war, Hailee said that Dickinson is proof there's hope even when it seems there is none, saying, "I just love the fact that during the Civil War, a time that happened to be her most productive time as a writer—it's so fascinating to me that she was so moved by what was going on and was able to speak about it."

Apple TV+

The True Grit actress added that the show has a "lot of parallels" with the current state of the country, and hopes to offer viewers a new perspective for what they're going through. 

And, of course, it wouldn't be Dickinson without a bit of humor. 

Alena acknowledged this season is darker than past ones but said that's even more reason to infuse a bit of comedy.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

Watch: "Dickinson" Season 3: Celebrity Guests & Pandemic Challenges

"Humor is a coping mechanism. Humor is a way of handling and healing from and moving through dark and painful stuff," she reasoned. "The darkness and the light are completely interconnected, and that is why there's humor to be found in Emily's poems." 

So, prepare to laugh and cry when the first three episodes of Dickinson ​premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

4

"Civil" Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid Family Dispute

5

Masked Singer Reveals the Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Beach Ball

Latest News

Terry Bradshaw Sets Out to Become "Hip" on The Bradshaw Bunch

Olivia Wilde Posts Rare Pic of Son Otis Who Has "Strict" Rules For Her

Exclusive

Hailee Steinfeld Teases "Emotional" Season 3 of Dickinson

The 15 Best Deals at Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale Event

Exclusive

Inside Madelyn Cline's "Single Girl Moment" After Chase Stokes Split

The Wanted's Tom Parker Gives Cancer Update One Year After Diagnosis

Masked Singer Reveals the Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Beach Ball