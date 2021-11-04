How Madelyn Cline Is Embracing Her "Single Girl Moment" After Chase Stokes Split

Watch : Chase & Maddie Tell Why "Outer Banks" Is Binge-Worthy

Madelyn Cline is ready to have a good time, all the time, after her breakup with Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the former couple, who play lovers Sarah Cameron and John B on the Netflix teen drama, "have been done for a while" and that Madelyn is moving on from the split. According to the insider, the 23-year-old actress "has been over it for a long time and talking to other people casually."

The source adds that Madelyn, who dated Chase for over a year before the two called it quits, is "just kind of living her single girl moment."

And it seems like Maddie's new chapter includes a lot of traveling. In September, she jetted off to Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where she attended to a Salvatore Ferragamo runway show with 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler and several other friends.