The Wanted's Tom Parker Is "Over the Moon" After Learning His Brain Tumor Is "Under Control"

Watch : How Tom Parker's Brain Cancer Diagnosis Reunited "The Wanted"

Tom Parker is breathing a sigh of relief.

The Wanted artist took to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to share the good news that his health is improving more than a year after he was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma. He wrote alongside a family photo, "I'm sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We've got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I'm delighted to say it is STABLE."

Tom shared that he's experiencing "such a mix of emotions" after receiving this update. "We couldn't ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight," he continued. "Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months."

When the musician first shared his diagnosis, he said he was "terminal," but his condition has vastly improved since starting radiotherapy and chemotherapy.