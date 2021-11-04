The Masked Singer Reveals the Reality TV Stars Inside the Beach Ball

A dolla may make Honey Boo Boo holla, but The Masked Singer had the reality star singing.
During the Nov. 3 episode, it was revealed that Alana Thompson (known best as Honey Boo Boo) was one of the participants beneath the beach ball costume. However, the reality TV star wasn't alone onstage, as it was confirmed that Alana's mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, was also hiding beneath the multi-colored cover.
The mother-daughter duo found themselves on the Thanksgiving-themed episode of the show as wild card contestants, which explains why we didn't have really any clues about the beach ball leading into the new episode.
During the introduction, a then-masked Alana explained that it was only right that she join the show as a wildcard, because her life has "kind of been wild."
"I was thrown into the game at a very early age," she continued, "and in the spotlight for a very long time. I had famous recipes, and I even had a hit single that I recorded in just one take."
As the introduction went on, Alana, whose voice was disguised at the time, revealed that she reconnected with a loved one after booking her gig on The Masked Singer. We now know that Alana was referring to her mother, with whom she's had some estrangement.
For their debut performance, Alana and June sang Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the U.S.A." Between the clues and the performance, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and guest panelist Joel McHale began to speculate possible participants, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Snooki and JWoww, and Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs.
Of course, none of those guesses were correct, as Alana and June emerged from the beach ball. Wild, right?
For a closer look at all the season-six contestants, scroll through the images below.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.