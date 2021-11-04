People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Masked Singer Reveals the Reality TV Stars Inside the Beach Ball

You're gonna need some go-go juice to swallow this Masked Singer reveal. Find out which reality-TV mother-daughter duo was unmasked on Nov. 3.

By Alyssa Ray Nov 04, 2021 1:01 AMTags
TVReality TVRobin ThickeJenny McCarthyNicole ScherzingerKen JeongCelebritiesMama JuneThe Masked Singer
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

A dolla may make Honey Boo Boo holla, but The Masked Singer had the reality star singing.

During the Nov. 3 episode, it was revealed that Alana Thompson (known best as Honey Boo Boo) was one of the participants beneath the beach ball costume. However, the reality TV star wasn't alone onstage, as it was confirmed that Alana's mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, was also hiding beneath the multi-colored cover.

The mother-daughter duo found themselves on the Thanksgiving-themed episode of the show as wild card contestants, which explains why we didn't have really any clues about the beach ball leading into the new episode.

During the introduction, a then-masked Alana explained that it was only right that she join the show as a wildcard, because her life has "kind of been wild."

"I was thrown into the game at a very early age," she continued, "and in the spotlight for a very long time. I had famous recipes, and I even had a hit single that I recorded in just one take."

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

As the introduction went on, Alana, whose voice was disguised at the time, revealed that she reconnected with a loved one after booking her gig on The Masked Singer. We now know that Alana was referring to her mother, with whom she's had some estrangement.

For their debut performance, Alana and June sang Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the U.S.A." Between the clues and the performance, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and guest panelist Joel McHale began to speculate possible participants, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Snooki and JWoww, and Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs.

Instagram

Of course, none of those guesses were correct, as Alana and June emerged from the beach ball. Wild, right?

For a closer look at all the season-six contestants, scroll through the images below.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

The Wanted's Tom Parker Gives Cancer Update One Year After Diagnosis

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich. In week four, he performed "My House" by Flo Rida. For week six, he sang "Play Something Country" by Brooks & Dunn, which is a song Luke Bryan apparently asked him once to sing. 

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar

Caterpillar proved to have legs in the competition, kicking things off with an initial performance of "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé. During week six, he sang "It's Gonna Be Me" by NSYNC.

Here are some important clues: Has undergone "metamorphosis" throughout life, endured a "lonely" childhood that led him to leave home at a young age and later spent time in jail. Says he spent time as a telemarketer, which reunited him with family.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. Week five featured a rendition of "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf. For week sing, the Queen of Hearts sang "River" by Bishop Briggs.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart. She also claims to have been bullied by the press.

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink, and later did "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé. Week six featured a performance of "Let 'Er Rip" by The Chicks.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball

Week six revealed that the wild card Beach Ball was actually reality stars Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and June "Mama June" Shannon. The duo sang Miley Cyrus' hit anthem "Party in the U.S.A."

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During week five, Hamster was unmasked to be Rob Schneider after crooning "Sabor a Mí" by Luis Miguel. During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. On episode four, he opted for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

The Cupcake was revealed to be Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters at the end of week four. She gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, and she later sang "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

In week three, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week two of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti."

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk has sung "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown, "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips and "Square Biz" by Teena Marie in the competition.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. On later episodes, he performed "Circus" by Britney Spears and "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

Pepper impressed the panelists with a performance of "Jealous" by Labrinth. She later performed "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande.

Here are some important clues: They had some kind of major viral moment in the last year, and they played tic-tac-toe on stage, possibly suggesting this is a TikTok star.

Michael Becker / FOX
Jester

Jester brought the rock in week six, performing "School's Out" by Alice Cooper.

Here are some important clues: Voted one of the 100 most influential people, has been banned from famous venues and just wants to make people laugh.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

The Wanted's Tom Parker Gives Cancer Update One Year After Diagnosis

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

4

Masked Singer Reveals the Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Beach Ball

5

"Civil" Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid Family Dispute

Latest News

The Wanted's Tom Parker Gives Cancer Update One Year After Diagnosis

Masked Singer Reveals the Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Beach Ball

Dan Levy Ended Up in a Neck Brace by the End of Schitt's Creek

Sofía Vergara's Next Show Is Nothing Like Modern Family

Tiger King's Joe Exotic Reveals "Aggressive Cancer" Diagnosis

15 Stars Reveal How They Beat Stress

13 Best Coats and Jackets Under $150