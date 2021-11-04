The Masked Singer Reveals the Reality TV Stars Inside the Beach Ball

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

A dolla may make Honey Boo Boo holla, but The Masked Singer had the reality star singing.

During the Nov. 3 episode, it was revealed that Alana Thompson (known best as Honey Boo Boo) was one of the participants beneath the beach ball costume. However, the reality TV star wasn't alone onstage, as it was confirmed that Alana's mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, was also hiding beneath the multi-colored cover.

The mother-daughter duo found themselves on the Thanksgiving-themed episode of the show as wild card contestants, which explains why we didn't have really any clues about the beach ball leading into the new episode.

During the introduction, a then-masked Alana explained that it was only right that she join the show as a wildcard, because her life has "kind of been wild."

"I was thrown into the game at a very early age," she continued, "and in the spotlight for a very long time. I had famous recipes, and I even had a hit single that I recorded in just one take."