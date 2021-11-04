Why Dan Levy Ended Up in a Neck Brace by the End of Schitt's Creek

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

From "Ew, David" to "Ouch, David" real quick.

Over the course of the show's five year run, Schitt's Creek fans welcomed the Rose family into their living rooms and grew to absolutely adore them, flaws and all. But with the incredible success of the show came some downfalls, as, by season six of the multi-Emmy Award winning series, creator and star Dan Levy had to wear a neck brace due to stress, which seems to have been simply the worst.

In an interview with GQ for their "Heroes Issue," Levy opened up about the stress that came along with the show. "The anxiety in my neck was so bad I couldn't move it." recalled Levy. "At one point there was an acupuncturist and a chiropractor coming to set every day at lunch to work on my neck so that I could actually perform and not, you know, look like I needed a neck brace."