Sofía Vergara's Next Show Is Nothing Like Modern Family

Sofía Vergara is such a drama queenpin.
The Modern Family actress is taking a serious turn for a new Netflix drama, Griselda, where she will play a real-life Columbian drug cartel. Not only will Vergara star in the drama, but she will also executive produce the limited series.
"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character," the America's Got Talent judge said on her latest role, "whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."
Vergara's new show will see her in a role that's strikingly different to the one she played on the long-running ABC sitcom. Specifically, the performer will go from Modern Family's fashionista to a savagely ambitious Colombian mother and business woman. For those who aren't familiar with Blanco's story, the queenpin was dubbed in media as the "Black Widow" and the "Cocaine Godmother," since she notoriously created one of the most profitable drug rings in history.
Though Vergara is in no way a cartel queen, this story has been a passion project for her, adding, "We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric [Newman], Andrés [Baiz] and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."
Newman, who serves as a writer and executive producer on the project, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences."
Griselda airdates have not been released yet for the limited drama series, but, for now, you can check out any updates on Vergara's success story here.