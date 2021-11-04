Sofía Vergara's Next Show Is Nothing Like Modern Family

Watch : "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

Sofía Vergara is such a drama queenpin.

The Modern Family actress is taking a serious turn for a new Netflix drama, Griselda, where she will play a real-life Columbian drug cartel. Not only will Vergara star in the drama, but she will also executive produce the limited series.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character," the America's Got Talent judge said on her latest role, "whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

Vergara's new show will see her in a role that's strikingly different to the one she played on the long-running ABC sitcom. Specifically, the performer will go from Modern Family's fashionista to a savagely ambitious Colombian mother and business woman. For those who aren't familiar with Blanco's story, the queenpin was dubbed in media as the "Black Widow" and the "Cocaine Godmother," since she notoriously created one of the most profitable drug rings in history.