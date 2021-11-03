Tiger King's Joe Exotic Reveals "Aggressive Cancer" Diagnosis

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Tiger King star Joe Exotic revealed that he has an "aggressive cancer."

On Nov. 3, his Instagram page posted a handwritten letter, dated Oct. 27, that Exotic had written to fans from prison. In the letter, Exotic said his doctors called to tell him that his prostate biopsy came back with a cancer diagnosis.

He said he was sharing the news "with a sad face," adding, "I am still waiting on the results from other test as well."

The big cat fanatic wrote that he doesn't "want anyones pitty [sic]," but instead hopes fans will advocate for his release from prison. He was previously sentenced to 22 years behind bars for two separate murder-for-hire plot counts for allegedly attempting to hire hitmen to take down his rival, Carole Baskin. However, a federal appeals court ruled in July that a trial court must give him a new sentence, grouping the alleged crimes together.