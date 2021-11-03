15 Stars Reveal How They Beat Stress

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's Struggle to Escape "Rachel" Role

Hey, hey you. Take a deep breath and relax your shoulders. Feel a little better?

The first Wednesday in November is National Stress Awareness Day, and if there's anything we could use, it's tips to help us identify and manage the pressures, both personal and professional, in our lives. Over the years, stars like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Aniston and Lauren Conrad have opened up about how they cope with anxiety, their techniques ranging from gardening to havening to even eating a single potato chip. (You can definitely count us in for snack therapy.)