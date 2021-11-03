The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her Brother

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

It's a sad day on the ranch for Ree Drummond and her family.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Pioneer Woman star shared news that her beloved brother Michael Smith had died at the age of 54. In a moving tribute shared to her Facebook, Drummond wrote alongside photos of her sibling throughout the years, "It isn't possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won't try."

"He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I'm so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories," she continued. "Please pray for my parents, whose devotion to Mike was boundless, and who will feel this loss most acutely."

The 52-year-old Food Network star added, "Michael Smith, you were everything."

According to a Nov. 2 Instagram post from Drummond's sister, Betsy, Michael passed away "last weekend." Betsy wrote alongside a photo taken from their childhood, "He was one of a kind, and he will be missed by so many people who loved him."