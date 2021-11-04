People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lance Bass' Holiday Gift Guide Will Put a Pep in Your Step This Season

The new dad dishes on his favorite holiday traditions, partnership with Starbucks and gift ideas for everyone on your list.

By Emily Spain Nov 04, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionLance BassHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop HomeCelebrity Gift Guides
E-comm: Lance Bass Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Lance Bass because we think you'll like his picks. Lance is a paid spokesperson for Starbucks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a new dad, Lance Bass fully understands the importance of starting the day with a pot of delicious coffee.

This season, the artist is teaming up with Starbucks to spread the holiday spirit one intention-filled cup of coffee at a time while helping fans reconnect with their loved ones through meaningful conversations.

"After the past year and a half, every moment with our loved ones this holiday will be even more important, especially since my husband Michael and I are going to be busy new parents of twins," Lance revealed. "My favorite part of the holidays is to connect with family and friends is over a cup of coffee, which is why I'm partnering with Starbucks on the Holiday Presence Exchange challenge and sharing some of my favorite activities and tips that are easy to do at home – in person or virtually – to encourage more meaningful connections with your loved ones."

In addition to brewing a cup of Starbucks' Holiday Blend, the former boy band member has some pretty great gift ideas. From a Breville Nespresso maker and stylish apparel to commemorative gifts for new parents, the only thing better than his gift suggestions is his gift-giving advice.

"The best advice I can give for gift-giving this holiday season is that it's not about how much a gift is, but the thought behind it," the actor explained. "It always is so much better when I've put a lot of thought behind a gift and really pay attention to what that person needs/wants. It could be something so simple, but it goes a long way."

Scroll below to check out Lance's holiday gift guide!

read
Gabrielle Union Shares Her Favorite Amazon Small Business to Shop this Holiday Season

Starbucks Holiday Blend At-Home Coffee

"My favorite part of the holidays is connecting with family and friends over a cup of coffee, and my favorite coffee this time of year is the layered and balanced Starbucks® Holiday Blend, which you can find at grocery stores or online," Lance explained. "I'm also partnering with Starbucks on the Holiday Presence Exchange challenge and sharing some of my favorite activities and tips that are easy to do at home to encourage more meaningful connections with your loved ones. You can see all of my tips here!"

10 oz. $8
Target
$14 17 oz.
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

Dumbo ''Born in 2021'' Plush for Baby – Small

"Who doesn't love Dumbo? Our twins were just born so this is a great way to commemorate our kids and their first holiday."

$17
shopDisney

Nespresso® by Breville® VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle in Black

"The Nespresso Vertuo has become my best friend now that I'm a new parent and up before the sun rises! It tastes so good and there are so many different flavors – even Starbucks pods."

$230
Bed Bath & Beyond
$40 Pods 4-Pack
Amazon

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Purifying Humidifying Fan

"This is so good to have to feel good in your space! We have to be extra careful about the air that our kids are breathing in."

$800
Bed Bath & Beyond

Baby Brezza Baby Brezza Pro Advanced Formula Mixer - White

"This has been a lifesaver for having twins that eat every couple hours! It has become my and my husband's best friend."

$230
Target

ABC Jogger Warpstreme - Online Only

"These are some of the most comfortable pants! I think people forget that LuLuLemon also has men's clothing and activewear."

$128
Lululemon

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

"Best hoodie ever! So comfortable."

$118
Lululemon

Personalized Baby Photo Album

"It's so important to now to capture these special moments as the twins are growing up. Love that it can be personalized and that it's wooden!"

$60
Uncommon Goods

Biossance 100% Sugarcane Squalane Oil

"Sometimes you have to just treat yourself! Best product by far to keep my skin healthy while I'm not getting enough sleep."

$32
Sephora

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Ludacris' holiday gift guide!

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

4
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

5

Sopranos Creator David Chase Finally Confirms Tony's Fate

Latest News

See Khloe Kardashian Cuddle With Daughter True Amid COVID Quarantine

Lance Bass' Holiday Gift Guide Will Put a Pep in Your Step This Season

JoJo Siwa Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Look Back on Starbucks' Holiday Cups Over the Years

50 Gifts for Mom That Will Guarantee You the Favorite Child Award

These Affordable Amazon Jewelry Pieces Keep Selling Out

Frost Yourself With These How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Secrets