Why Drew Barrymore Spent Halloween With Ex Will Kopelman and His Wife

Drew Barrymore Dishes on Motherhood

Celebrating Halloween after a divorce doesn't have to be scary—just ask Drew Barrymore.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, host and mother of daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, revealed that her ex-husband and their dad, Will Kopelman and his wife Alexandra "Allie" Michler, who he married in August, joined her for the holiday.

"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother," Barrymore said. "I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream and I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive."

Barrymore made her comments while responding to news about how Ben Affleck and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez bumped into his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

"You're never never not together if you have children," Barrymore said on her show. "All the modern family and the exes aside, you're just parents. That's what makes sense to me...I say this, just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions: High road, baby. Less traffic."