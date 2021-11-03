Why Drew Barrymore Spent Halloween With Ex Will Kopelman and His Wife

Celebrating Halloween after a divorce doesn't have to be scary—just ask Drew Barrymore.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress, host and mother of daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, revealed that her ex-husband and their dad, Will Kopelman and his wife Alexandra "Allie" Michler, who he married in August, joined her for the holiday.
"I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother," Barrymore said. "I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream and I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive."
Barrymore made her comments while responding to news about how Ben Affleck and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez bumped into his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while trick-or-treating on Halloween.
"You're never never not together if you have children," Barrymore said on her show. "All the modern family and the exes aside, you're just parents. That's what makes sense to me...I say this, just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions: High road, baby. Less traffic."
Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage and have often reunited for special family occasions, such as Olive's 2019 graduation from a school program.
After their split, the former couple said in a statement, "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."
Months later, Barrymore echoed those sentiments to E! News when asked about co-parenting with her ex-husband, "We are a family," she said. "Will's family is my family, and my daughters are my family. In fact, I never thought I'd be so lucky to have so many families!"
The actress also said in 2017 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "I got two families...I went from like, zero to two and it's a miracle and a blessing and we do it in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too. And sometimes, again, the road is different than what you tried to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and figure it out with grace."