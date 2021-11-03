Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Adorable Hometown Visit

Travis Scott is all in for the next generation.
The soon-to-be father of two dedicated Cactus Jack Gardens to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie Webster at Houston's Young Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The collaborative charity effort between HISD and Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation focused on family, as Travis' mom Wanda Webster and sister Jordan Webster celebrated the milestone moment ahead of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park.
Yet, all eyes were on Travis' three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who got a lift from her dad in a series of family snapshots.
"It's kind of crazy that we're able to bring this to the elementary school and allow kids to have that same experience I was having when I was a kid," Travis explained during his speech at the event, as reported by local paper Preview. "I just love to see this community grow up and get into a very good spot, where it's a super safe and creative environment for these kids."
The "Sicko Mode" rapper explained the dedication to his grandmother, saying, "We grew up not too far from here on Rosehaven. She used to have a garden in her backyard that looked similar to this. She might still have it back there. All she did was make flowers for people around the neighborhood. She probably did hair back there, too."
Travis wrote on Instagram Stories, "Community is always first. I was able to start a garden program in Sunnyside at Young Elementary where I grew up before I moved to the MO and being able to name it after my granny and allow kids to be able to start being inspirational is [flame emojis]."
The opening of Travis' hometown Cactus Jack Gardens is just the start of his Astroworld Festival efforts; Travis is set to open up a new basketball court and Cact.us Design Center, plus host a charity softball game at Minute Maid Park and attend the premiere of Sean Baker's film Red Rocket.
However, the Cactus Jack Gardens has a special place in Travis' heart.
"Where you are right now is not the end all, be all," he stated of the mission to teaching kids about agriculture, food, nutrition and entrepreneurship. "You have a future to come. Maybe when y'all get older this all might be something you understand. I love you guys so much. Let's make some amazing things."
Travis, Stormi and Kylie Jenner have visited Houston multiple times this year, including a special trip to the local city zoo and emphasizing quality time with the Scott family.
A source exclusively told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum "wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news with Travis' family" after publicly announcing they were expecting again on Sept. 7.
And, future big sister Stormi is already helping her dad give back to his community!
