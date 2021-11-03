Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Adorable Hometown Visit

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Travis Scott is all in for the next generation.

The soon-to-be father of two dedicated Cactus Jack Gardens to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie Webster at Houston's Young Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The collaborative charity effort between HISD and Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation focused on family, as Travis' mom Wanda Webster and sister Jordan Webster celebrated the milestone moment ahead of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park.

Yet, all eyes were on Travis' three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who got a lift from her dad in a series of family snapshots.

"It's kind of crazy that we're able to bring this to the elementary school and allow kids to have that same experience I was having when I was a kid," Travis explained during his speech at the event, as reported by local paper Preview. "I just love to see this community grow up and get into a very good spot, where it's a super safe and creative environment for these kids."

The "Sicko Mode" rapper explained the dedication to his grandmother, saying, "We grew up not too far from here on Rosehaven. She used to have a garden in her backyard that looked similar to this. She might still have it back there. All she did was make flowers for people around the neighborhood. She probably did hair back there, too."