Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Adorable Hometown Visit

Nov 03, 2021
CharityKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsTravis ScottStormi WebsterNBCU
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby

Travis Scott is all in for the next generation. 

The soon-to-be father of two dedicated Cactus Jack Gardens to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie Webster at Houston's Young Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The collaborative charity effort between HISD and Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation focused on family, as Travis' mom Wanda Webster and sister Jordan Webster celebrated the milestone moment ahead of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park. 

Yet, all eyes were on Travis' three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who got a lift from her dad in a series of family snapshots

"It's kind of crazy that we're able to bring this to the elementary school and allow kids to have that same experience I was having when I was a kid," Travis explained during his speech at the event, as reported by local paper Preview. "I just love to see this community grow up and get into a very good spot, where it's a super safe and creative environment for these kids."

The "Sicko Mode" rapper explained the dedication to his grandmother, saying, "We grew up not too far from here on Rosehaven. She used to have a garden in her backyard that looked similar to this. She might still have it back there. All she did was make flowers for people around the neighborhood. She probably did hair back there, too."

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Travis wrote on Instagram Stories, "Community is always first. I was able to start a garden program in Sunnyside at Young Elementary where I grew up before I moved to the MO and being able to name it after my granny and allow kids to be able to start being inspirational is [flame emojis]."

Instagram

The opening of Travis' hometown Cactus Jack Gardens is just the start of his Astroworld Festival efforts; Travis is set to open up a new basketball court and Cact.us Design Center, plus host a charity softball game at Minute Maid Park and attend the premiere of Sean Baker's film Red Rocket

However, the Cactus Jack Gardens has a special place in Travis' heart.

"Where you are right now is not the end all, be all," he stated of the mission to teaching kids about agriculture, food, nutrition and entrepreneurship. "You have a future to come. Maybe when y'all get older this all might be something you understand. I love you guys so much. Let's make some amazing things."

Travis, Stormi and Kylie Jenner have visited Houston multiple times this year, including a special trip to the local city zoo and emphasizing quality time with the Scott family. 

A source exclusively told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum "wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news with Travis' family" after publicly announcing they were expecting again on Sept. 7. 

And, future big sister Stormi is already helping her dad give back to his community!

See the Stormi hanging with her great-grandma and more of the tot's cutest pics over the years below. 

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Twinning

"i got u forever," Kylie posted in December 2020.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

