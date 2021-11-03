The Next Half of PEN15 Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date and a Trailer

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

These friends are golden.

Middle-schoolers Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are back with the return of the Hulu original comedy series PEN15. The dynamic duo is out to make more yearbook worthy moments, but is there possible trouble lurking in those long school hallways?

"What if we just wake up one day and we are not friends," Maya says to her buddy. They both quickly laugh off the notion that their bond can ever be broken.

While the teaser shows you cannot break up these two up, it doesn't mean that problems with parents or a boyfriend—or two—might just come along and shake things up. Maya talks about not wanting to be "a third wheel," as Anna just longs for attention from her mom and dad, who are in the midst of their separation. So it seems there's plenty to look forward to when the show returns on Dec. 3.

We have not seen the BFFs in action since the first half of season two aired back in August. Though we did have an animated installment episode, titled "Jacuzzi," to help pass the time.