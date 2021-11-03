You Probably Missed This Surprising Connection Between You and Gilmore Girls

Does Joe Goldberg exist in the Gilmore Girls cinematic universe?
Well, not exactly. Gilmore Girls' Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) call Stars Hollow, Conn., home, while You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) live in Madre Linda, Calif., a suburb of San Francisco.
After the season three premiere, social media lit up with speculation about the familiar-looking set. As one fan put it on Twitter, "Wait wait wait. Love's diner in You season 3 is Luke's diner from Gilmore Gorls [sic]?!?!"
The comparisons continued on TikTok, where one viewer pointed out that Luke's Diner is just adjacent to A Fresh Tart, prompting comments like, "the chokehold this lil town/studio has on tv and movies is wild."
Netflix confirmed to E! News that the two shows were in fact filmed on the same Warner Bros back lot. According to the streamer, Love's cafe, A Fresh Tart, is down the street from Luke's Diner, where Lorelai and Rory frequently stopped for coffee and other treats.
Moreover, A Fresh Tart's Madre Linda location is also the setting for the coffee shop from La La Land, where Emma Stone's character worked as a barista.
In other words, it's a small world and the Warner Bros back lot is even smaller. The fake town has been the backdrop for numerous shows, including Hart of Dixie and Pretty Little Liars.
Though the same set is used for multiple titles, the set decorators and other production crews slap on a fresh coat of paint and voílà, Stars Hollow is now Madre Linda.
According to You showrunner Sera Gamble, their team chose to drop Joe in the upper-class neighborhood of Madre Linda so that he's out of his element. She explained, "That was part of the thinking this season as well, with putting him in suburbia among all of these perfect white-picket-fence families. None of that is really his area of expertise either."
In the forthcoming fourth season, Joe will be in Paris, meaning there might be some overlap with Netflix's other popular original series, Emily in Paris.
But, before you get your hopes up, it's unlikely that Joe and Emily will cross paths. If anything, he's more likely to have an encounter with Cardi B, who has already expressed interest in a starring role.
In October, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper joked on Twitter that she could be Joe's next love interest, writing, "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU."
If it were up to us, Cardi would have the role already!