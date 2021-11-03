You Probably Missed This Surprising Connection Between You and Gilmore Girls

Does Joe Goldberg exist in the Gilmore Girls cinematic universe?

Well, not exactly. Gilmore Girls' Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) call Stars Hollow, Conn., home, while You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) live in Madre Linda, Calif., a suburb of San Francisco.

After the season three premiere, social media lit up with speculation about the familiar-looking set. As one fan put it on Twitter, "Wait wait wait. Love's diner in You season 3 is Luke's diner from Gilmore Gorls [sic]?!?!"

The comparisons continued on TikTok, where one viewer pointed out that Luke's Diner is just adjacent to A Fresh Tart, prompting comments like, "the chokehold this lil town/studio has on tv and movies is wild."

Netflix confirmed to E! News that the two shows were in fact filmed on the same Warner Bros back lot. According to the streamer, Love's cafe, A Fresh Tart, is down the street from Luke's Diner, where Lorelai and Rory frequently stopped for coffee and other treats.

Moreover, A Fresh Tart's Madre Linda location is also the setting for the coffee shop from La La Land, where Emma Stone's character worked as a barista.