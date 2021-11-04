Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Takes Us Inside Her Harvard Dorm Room

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to dorm decor, Aoki Lee Simmons has definitely passed the test.

As the 19-year-old student continues soaking up the college experience at Harvard University, Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons' daughter teamed up with Pottery Barn Teen to transform her dorm room into a cozy and chic space. Parents and students, get ready to take some notes!

Where does a college undergrad begin? For Aoki, school work is a priority so a reliable place for studying is a must.

"You definitely need an amazing study space," she shared. "A desk you love, a chair you love, somewhere you can work—and really be excited to work."