Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Takes Us Inside Her Harvard Dorm Room

To help make her Harvard dorm room feel more comfortable, Aoki Lee Simmons teamed up with Pottery Barn Teen to create a girly yet practical space.

E-Comm: Aoki Lee Simmons for Pottery Barn TeenPottery Barn Teen

When it comes to dorm decor, Aoki Lee Simmons has definitely passed the test. 

As the 19-year-old student continues soaking up the college experience at Harvard University, Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons' daughter teamed up with Pottery Barn Teen to transform her dorm room into a cozy and chic space. Parents and students, get ready to take some notes!

Where does a college undergrad begin? For Aoki, school work is a priority so a reliable place for studying is a must. 

"You definitely need an amazing study space," she shared. "A desk you love, a chair you love, somewhere you can work—and really be excited to work." 

30 Chic Home Décor Items You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

And for those who don't want to make a mess when it comes to installing temporary items, Aoki understands the struggle. As a result, she found items that don't make a fuss. 

Watch: Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Lee's Harvard Dorm Room Tour

"Pottery Barn Teen has all this great stuff you can install easily," Aoki shared. "I have a No Nails Headboard, same with all my decor for my photos."

Take a tour of Aoki's college dorm room in the video above. And if you like what you see, start shopping for similar styles below. We won't tell the teacher if you're browsing in the middle of class. 

Oversized Metal Chevron Photo Holders

"Above my bed, I have these really great photo holders, which remind me of my family," Aoki shared. "A dorm is all about somewhere you can go after school and feel like a piece of home so I have all these great pictures." 

Elena Recycled Wool Rug

Style your room just like Aoki with this 100 percent recycled wool rug. It's stain-resistant and hand-tufted for lasting softness and those late-night "oops" moments when it's past your bedtime. 

Kennedy Task Lamp with USB

Aoki's dorm room features a study space where she has a special lamp, which features two USB ports that are fully functional with the lamp on or off. Students can choose between pink, white or antique brass colors.

Odessa Floral Recycled Microfiber Comforter & Sham

The polyester in this cozy comforter is made from over 23 recycled plastic bottles and the shams are made from two recycled plastic bottles. Plus, the product is tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances. No wonder Aoki sleeps so well at night. 

Performance Everyday Velvet Pleated Swivel Desk Chair

"I have everything I need to get things done," Aoki shared when describing her study space. "I have a great desk lamp and a little organizer that I have jewelry in and a really nice chair. It's a swirly chair. It moves around. It's really soft and I have more pink and gray accents on the chair just for fun."

Mongolian Fur Pillow Cover

Want to know the secret to those bright and fluffy pillows Aoki has in her room? Look no further than these pillow covers that come in five different color options. 

Marquee Floor Length Light Mirror

Before you leave for class, football games or the library, see how you look from head to toe with this floor-length mirror. The antique gold finish gives it a glam touch, and the plug-in cord makes it super easy to install.

Heirloom Jewelry Boxes

Every female in college needs a little help keeping track of her beautiful jewelry pieces. Fortunately, these boxes add classic and iconic style to your space while making sure your bling stays organized.

Skyline Rotating Beauty Organizer

Display your beauty essentials and keep them close at hand with this chic organizer. It rotates around a sturdy base so you can always find what you're looking for.

Still shopping? We found 33 cheap items to make your home look more expensive. Plus, find out the magic hair product celebs swear by. 

