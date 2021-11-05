How Kandi Burruss Is Making History With Broadway's New Show Thoughts of a Colored Man

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Kandi Burruss is no stranger to the entertainment business.
Whether performing in front of sold-out crowds as a member of Xscape or delighting millions of viewers on the small screen in shows like Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Chi, the 2021 People's Choice Awards nominee isn't afraid to tell unique stories and entertain a wide audience.
So perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that when the opportunity came to serve as a producer on Broadway's new show Thoughts of a Colored Man, Kandi jumped at the opportunity to take part in the historic project.
"To be a part of the first production starring all Black men, a Black writer, a Black director, a Black lead producing team, it's an amazing feeling because throughout my life, I want to know that I've been able to make a difference and help people be seen," Kandi exclusively shared with E! News. "This is our opportunity to mix it up, make people smile and bring people to the theater who haven't always felt that they were represented."
With a talented cast including Pose's Dyllón Burnside, The Chi's Luke James and Black Mafia Family star Da'Vinchi, Kandi can't say enough good things about the talented leads who have already delighted guests including Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey, Anna Wintour, Nick Cannon and Jessie J.
"All the guys, they just bring something that I feel like people have not had a chance to see on any other show," Kandi teased. "I'm just excited to watch them do their thing."
Playing at the Golden Theatre in New York, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm and humor into a new play for a new Broadway. As organizers tease guests online: Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud and thriving in the 21st century.
"When they see this show, I want people to realize that Black men feel the same way as any other race," Kandi shared. "When they see that Black man walking down the street, or in the grocery store or wherever you may see him, it may make you think differently about who he is, what his background may be and why he is the way he is."
Keep scrolling to go behind the scenes of Broadway's powerful new show.
