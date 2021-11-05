How Kandi Burruss Is Making History With Broadway's New Show Thoughts of a Colored Man

Watch : Tony Awards Celebrate the Return of Broadway

Kandi Burruss is no stranger to the entertainment business.

Whether performing in front of sold-out crowds as a member of Xscape or delighting millions of viewers on the small screen in shows like Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Chi, the 2021 People's Choice Awards nominee isn't afraid to tell unique stories and entertain a wide audience.

So perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that when the opportunity came to serve as a producer on Broadway's new show Thoughts of a Colored Man, Kandi jumped at the opportunity to take part in the historic project.