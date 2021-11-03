26 Cheap Things to Make Your Event Look Expensive

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Parties are supposed to be fun, but hosting can get a bit stressful.... and expensive. There are so many details that go into throwing a great event, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to pull off an amazing soiree. It's the small touches and attention to detail that can bring your party to the next level.
Make your event look expensive (and impress your guests) with these cheap things that we found on Amazon.
DearHouse Artificial Eucalyptus Garland
Incorporate some faux greenery to your tabelescape. Use it to decorate your mantle. You can even wrap it around a staircase for some decorative touches. Combine this with some fairy lights to create a more elaborate display. These garlands have 3,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
12 Pack Led Fairy Lights
These battery-powered fairy lights are a total game changer. Incorporate them into your tablescape or string them across your mantle for a decorative touch. These are so easy to use. You can put them anywhere to step up your decor. These lights have 15,700+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Unique Bamboo Cheese Board, Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Including 4 Stainless Steel Knife & Thick Wooden Server
Everyone loves a charcuterie board and arranging one is truly a work of art. This set makes it easy to host a party thanks to its intentional design with indents and compartments to separate the spreads, cheeses, and crackers. It also comes with serving utensils. This board has 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Buddeez Party Top New Beverage Dispenser, 1.75 gallon, Clear
Instead of pouring out beverages one at a time for your guests, just whip up a batch of your favorite drink for this beverage dispenser. These are just perfect for events. You can even get more than one if you want to serve a variety of drinks. This dispenser has 6,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Gee Di Moda Cloth Napkins- Set of 12
Cloth napkins bring an element of sophistication to any event. You can never go wrong with white, of course. Additionally, these washable cloth napkins are also available in 22 other colors. This set of 12 napkins costs just $15 and has 7,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Cotton Craft Classic Handmade Wood Dining Table Napkin Rings- Set of 12
Adorn your cloth napkins with these rustic wood napkin rings for your next dinner party.
Luney Gold Napkin Ring- 12 Pieces
If you prefer some glitz, opt for these elegant, gold napkin rings.
LuckyShe Napkin Rings Farmhouse Natural White Wooden Beads Tassels
These Instagram-worthy, white, wooden napkin rings will bring some modern farmhouse style to your next gathering.
mDesign Modern Decorative Plastic Napkin Rings for Place Settings- Set of 8
White accents are a simple, yet elegant, accent for any event. However, if that's not your vibe, these napkin rings also come in pink, brown, and cream.
Kook Water Carafe and Pitcher- Set of 3
Fill up these carafes with water and your favorite fruit, ingredients for a mimosa bar, creamers for a coffee bar, or other beverages. These are simple, chic, and inexpensive.
Jusalpha Large 4 Tier Square Acrylic Cupcake Tower Stand
This is an acrylic cupcake stand, but you can also use it to display appetizers at your next party. And, when you're not hosting, you can keep this in your bathroom to showcase your perfume bottles.
Socomi 10ft Ivory Chiffon Table Runner
A white table runner looks so expensive, but this incredibly elegant touch is actually super affordable. This chiffon table runner is available in five additional colors. This one has 6,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Solino Home 100% Pure Linen Hemstitch Table Runner
If you want a table runner that's less elaborate, this linen one does the trick. You can even go all out with the table coordination since there are matching place mats and napkins. There are so many colors to choose from too. This table runner has 3,700+ five-star reviews.
OurWarm Macrame Table Runner Farmhouse Style
Go for that farmhouse aesthetic with this gorgeous macrame table runner.
M inch Rose Petals
Add these edible rose petals to decorate cakes and cupcakes. Use them to garnish plates and trays. You can even get a little more creative by freezing these in an ice cube try to create flower petal ice cubes for your drinks. Now, that is next level.
Homemory Realistic and Bright Flickering Bulb Battery Operated Flameless LED Candles- Set of 12
Have the ambiance of candles without the worry by just using these flameless candles instead. These easy-to-use candles have 24,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Flameless Flickering Battery Operated Candles- Set of 9
These flameless candles come in assorted heights, which make them look so realistic. You can operate them via remote whenever you want to change the vibe at your next gathering. These have 7,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Clever Chef Rectangle Glass Cutting Board Bundle- Set of 4
These glass, rectangular cutting boards can double as serving platters for a dinner party.
Classic Champagne Flutes, Set of 12
Sometimes disposable cups and everyday glassware just aren't right for your event. These champagne flutes cultivate a vibe and they're only $36 for a set of 12.
24 Stemless Plastic Champagne Flutes
Go stemless for your mimosas at your next brunch. This set comes with 24 champagne flutes. The stemless glasses have 5,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Azaza 50 Pcs White Blank Place Cards
Place cards are an easy way to look a prepared host. A simple white place card is always a good idea. You can print these out yourself and if there's a last minute addition to the party, it takes minimal effort to just add one more. You can even get fancy with it and handwrite on these. You can also use the cards to label food along a buffet table.
Small Tent Cards with Gold Foil Border- 100 Pack
If you want a white place card with a bit of glam, this set has a beautiful gold border.
Bliss Collections Greenery Place Cards for Wedding or Party- 50 Pack
These place cards with the subtle greenery will coordinate with almost any event aesthetic.
Urban Deco 16 Pieces Table Card Holder
Use these holders to display table numbers, hold seating cards, or to label food at a party. They're also available in rose gold, nickel, and silver.
Acrylic Diamond Place Card Holder- 24 Pieces
These crystals look like diamonds, but they're actually just the most bougie place card holders you've ever seen. You so need these for a glamorous dinner party, right?
Mini Chalkboard Signs, 20 Pack Framed Small Chalkboard Labels with Easel Stand
These mini chalkboards are multifunctional and reusable for place cards or food labels at your party. They come with a chalk marker too.
While you're shopping for affordable finds, check out these 37 cheap finds that will make your outfit look expensive and these 29 cheap things to make you look and feel put together.