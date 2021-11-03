Yep, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are Binge-Watching the Same Show as You

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Like many of us, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been spending a lot of time on the couch watching Netflix.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with the Coldplay front man in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Nov. 3. She revealed that they, too, have been been watching Squid Game, the widely popular Korean survival thriller that has broken records and inspired numerous Halloween costumes.

"It is so intense," she raved of the series, which has already surpassed Bridgerton as the streaming service's biggest show, with over 111 million viewers. "It's confusingly f--ked up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo."

Dakota also said that she and Chris, who she calls her "partner," have been spending a lot of time together throughout the pandemic.

"I didn't see my dad for a long time because he lives in Montecito and is in his 70s, and we wanted to be safe," the actress, who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, explained.