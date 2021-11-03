People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Are the Kardashian-Jenners the Beach Ball?

Season six of The Masked Singer is heating up as judges question the identity of the show's latest addition. Check out the exclusive sneak peak below.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 03, 2021 8:19 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesKen JeongKardashiansCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Hunter Hayes Reveals the Toughest Part of "The Masked Singer"

This may be the most shocking Masked Singer reveal yet, bible.

The Beach Ball is bouncing onto The Masked Singer for episode eight on Nov. 3 and as fans gear up to watch its first performance, the judges seem to believe the Kardashian-Jenner family may be hiding inside the ball. From Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian, the judges are convinced that the ball—with lashes to die for—has two family members inside. 

Host Nick Cannon says the panel of judges are "all over the place" when it comes to guessing the Beach Ball's identity.

"I'll tell you who controls the ball," says judge Ken Jeong confidently. "Kris Jenner, the mother of the duo inside; I believe this is Kim and Khloe Kardashian."

But Robin Thicke disagrees and says he's "getting more of a Kendall-Kylie vibe." Then there's Joel McHale, who suggests—jokingly, we think—it's Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian.

Of course, this isn't the first time that the judges have thought that the Kardashians have been a costumed contestant. For instance, back in March, Jeong thought Grandpa Monster was Scott Disick. In reality, it was YouTuber Logan Paul.

photos
The Masked Singer: Meet the Season 6 Cast

If you've been keeping up with the show, you know that season six has featured nonstop incredible reveals—including Kylie's ex Tyga as Dalmatian, Rob Schneider as Hamster and Larry the Cable Guy as Baby.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

2

"Civil" Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid Family Dispute

3

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Halloween Looks Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Could the Kardashian-Jenner fam be following Kylie's ex-BFF Jordyn Wood's lead and joining the cast of The Masked Singer? Check out the trailer above and decide for yourself. 

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

"Civil" Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid Family Dispute

2

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Halloween Looks Are What Dreams Are Made Of

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

4

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

5
Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson

Latest News

Jada Pinkett Smith Says "Setting Boundaries" Led to Romance Issues

Khloe, Kim Kardashian & More Wish Kendall Jenner a Happy 26th Birthday

26 Cheap Things to Make Your Event Look Expensive

Yep, Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Are Binging the Same Show as You

Exclusive

Masked Singer Preview: Are the Kardashians the Beach Ball?

"Civil" Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Amid Family Dispute

Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson