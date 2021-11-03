People's Choice Awards

20 Unexpected Wayfair Home Finds Under $100

Thanks to Wayfair, you can turn your home into a posh sanctuary and still have money leftover for holiday shopping.

By Emily Spain Nov 03, 2021 7:51 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or all three, it's time to make sure your space is ready for entertaining!

If your home could use some color, a touch of luxury or more functional décor, we've got you covered. We scoured Wayfair to find pillows, coffee tables, accent chairs, holiday decorations and more home essentials to help you become the hostess with the mostess this season. The best part? Our 20 finds are all under $100!

Scroll below to check out our picks!

Score Target's CRUXGG Kitchenware Line Before It Sells Out

Mager Sled Coffee Table

We love the modern farmhouse look of this coffee table. Its sleek, luxe-looking design will allow you to leave it as it is, but you can also add some colored books to make it pop. Plus, there's a built-in rack for magazines or books.

$77
$48
Wayfair

Bradshaw 26.5

Up the ambience of your room with the soft lighting this stylish lamp provides. 

$90
$80
Wayfair

Kimpel Abstract Yellow Area Rug

Place this abstract rug in your hallway, entryway or any place that could use something extra.

$60
$50
Wayfair

Daliah Decorative Metal Wall Mirror

The braided rope detailing on this circular mirror is so fun. It will definitely make your mirror selfies look a whole lot chicer!

$66
$60
Wayfair

Mcpeters 160 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 32

For those who are entertaining larger groups this season, this gorgeous gold flatware set is a must.

$60
$50
Wayfair

Amabilia Pierce Comforter Set

This set makes us want to jump back in bed! It looks so comfy, elegant and soothing. For just $78, you'll get the comforter and matching shams.

$110
$78
Wayfair

White Ceramic Floor Vase

Put some pampas grass in this modern ceramic vase and that bare corner in your living room will be complete.

$57
$51
Wayfair

Mod Pods I - Graphic Art

Dress up your walls with this $29 piece of art. It's bold yet easy on the eyes!

$38
$29
Wayfair

Trent 25'' Wide Side Chair

To give your room a pop of color and comfort, add this accent chair into the mix!

$137
$99
Wayfair

Hollman Metal Vanity Stool

Also available in blue and pink, this stool will be a welcome addition to your vanity set-up. You could also use it as a footrest in your living room.

$67
Wayfair

Mackles Square Pillow Cover

This pillow looks way more expensive than $24! Plus, it comes in other vibrant hues to match any room's color palette.

$24
Wayfair

Elaina Beige/Brown Area Rug

To really tie a room together, you'll definitely need an area rug like this one.

$58
$28
Wayfair

Driskell Eternal Loop Sculpture

Sometimes it's the little details that give your space an expensive feel! This sculpture will look great on top of a stack of books or on a bare shelf.

$33
$27
Wayfair

Deux Modern & Contemporary Beveled Frameless Accent Mirror

TikTok and Instagram are obsessed with these asymmetrical mirrors, so we were so excited to see an affordable, pre-made version on Wayfair!

$155
$82
Wayfair

North Valley Green Spruce Christmas Tree

Score $100 off this beautiful Christmas tree and use it year after year. Plus, it's less messy than real trees!

$188
$81
Wayfair

Cassel TV Stand for TVs up to 55"

Upgrade your holiday movie marathons with this multi-platform media stand. We can't believe it's under $100!

$79
$74
Wayfair

Aubrielle 20'' Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Use this knit ottoman to up the cozy factor of your room and provide extra seating for guests.

$129
$77
Wayfair

Malachy Wide Papasan Chair

Your little boho fashionista will love reading or watching TV in this chic chair!

$134
$98
Wayfair

Orland Braided 100% Cotton Throw

You can't go wrong with giving out a bunch of fashionable throw blankets as gifts!

$33
Wayfair

Adelia 2 - Person Dining Set

This dining set is perfect for smaller apartments or empty spaces that need to be filled.

$131
$98
Wayfair

Ready for more home shopping? Check out these home finds you won't believe are from Amazon.

