20 Unexpected Wayfair Home Finds Under $100

Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or all three, it's time to make sure your space is ready for entertaining!
If your home could use some color, a touch of luxury or more functional décor, we've got you covered. We scoured Wayfair to find pillows, coffee tables, accent chairs, holiday decorations and more home essentials to help you become the hostess with the mostess this season. The best part? Our 20 finds are all under $100!
Scroll below to check out our picks!
Mager Sled Coffee Table
We love the modern farmhouse look of this coffee table. Its sleek, luxe-looking design will allow you to leave it as it is, but you can also add some colored books to make it pop. Plus, there's a built-in rack for magazines or books.
Bradshaw 26.5
Up the ambience of your room with the soft lighting this stylish lamp provides.
Kimpel Abstract Yellow Area Rug
Place this abstract rug in your hallway, entryway or any place that could use something extra.
Daliah Decorative Metal Wall Mirror
The braided rope detailing on this circular mirror is so fun. It will definitely make your mirror selfies look a whole lot chicer!
Mcpeters 160 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 32
For those who are entertaining larger groups this season, this gorgeous gold flatware set is a must.
Amabilia Pierce Comforter Set
This set makes us want to jump back in bed! It looks so comfy, elegant and soothing. For just $78, you'll get the comforter and matching shams.
White Ceramic Floor Vase
Put some pampas grass in this modern ceramic vase and that bare corner in your living room will be complete.
Mod Pods I - Graphic Art
Dress up your walls with this $29 piece of art. It's bold yet easy on the eyes!
Trent 25'' Wide Side Chair
To give your room a pop of color and comfort, add this accent chair into the mix!
Hollman Metal Vanity Stool
Also available in blue and pink, this stool will be a welcome addition to your vanity set-up. You could also use it as a footrest in your living room.
Mackles Square Pillow Cover
This pillow looks way more expensive than $24! Plus, it comes in other vibrant hues to match any room's color palette.
Elaina Beige/Brown Area Rug
To really tie a room together, you'll definitely need an area rug like this one.
Driskell Eternal Loop Sculpture
Sometimes it's the little details that give your space an expensive feel! This sculpture will look great on top of a stack of books or on a bare shelf.
Deux Modern & Contemporary Beveled Frameless Accent Mirror
TikTok and Instagram are obsessed with these asymmetrical mirrors, so we were so excited to see an affordable, pre-made version on Wayfair!
North Valley Green Spruce Christmas Tree
Score $100 off this beautiful Christmas tree and use it year after year. Plus, it's less messy than real trees!
Cassel TV Stand for TVs up to 55"
Upgrade your holiday movie marathons with this multi-platform media stand. We can't believe it's under $100!
Aubrielle 20'' Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Use this knit ottoman to up the cozy factor of your room and provide extra seating for guests.
Malachy Wide Papasan Chair
Your little boho fashionista will love reading or watching TV in this chic chair!
Orland Braided 100% Cotton Throw
You can't go wrong with giving out a bunch of fashionable throw blankets as gifts!
Adelia 2 - Person Dining Set
This dining set is perfect for smaller apartments or empty spaces that need to be filled.
