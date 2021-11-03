Blink & You’ll Miss That Cousin Skeeter Reunion in the New Harlem Trailer

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

It looks like Nina and Bobby from Cousin Skeeter are all grown up.

In the Amazon Prime teaser for new series Harlem, watch closely and you'll see a surprise reunion between with the stars of the Nickelodeon children's sitcom, which originally aired from 1998 to 2001.

Meagan Good, who played Nina on Cousin Skeeter and stars as lead character in Camille in Harlem is out with her gal pals at a male strip club in the trailer. The fun in the club gets even wilder when viewers see that one of the dancers is Robert Ri'chard, who played Bobby on the Nickelodeon show. We always knew Bobby and Nina got along as friends in the past, but this takes the closeness to a whole new level.

In a not-so-G-rated moment, Camille turns to the woman and states with delight, "Let's loosen up and have some fun, hos!"

Richard—dressed in, well, pretty much nothing—grabs a seated Camille in a chair and pulls her close to his bare chested body. And the rest is left up to your imagination.